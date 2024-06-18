Man chops off donkey's ears in Rawalpindi

Gypsy children on the donkey cart heading towards their destination in Islamabad on October 3, 2023. — APP

RAWALPINDI: In another heartbreaking incident of animal abuse, an influential person allegedly chopped off both the ears of a donkey in Rawalpindi.

Owner of the donkey, Tanvir Hussain, on Tuesday lodged a first information report (FIR) against the suspect at Rawat police station, said police.

As per the FIR, the suspect has been identified as Arshad Mahmood. However, the reason behind the cruel act is unknown.

The FIR said the donkey was set free for drinking water in open land after reaping of the wheat harvest. It also said residents of the area, who are witness for the crime, were frightened of the influential person, therefore, they avoided taking his name.

In a similar incident a few days ago, a landlord cut off a leg of a camel for entering his agricultural land in search for fodder in Sanghar.

The video of the camel went viral on social media with thousands of people condemning the brutal action.

The landlord with the help of his employees, reportedly, physically tortured the camel as a punishment for trespassing.

Despite the uproar, the police just registered an FIR against unknown people, Geo News reported, and not the landlord who was involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ijaz later said that the law enforcers have arrested five people in connection with the animal abuse of which two people have confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced to give two camels to the person whose animal was hurt.