Five family members killed in Sheikhupura road mishap

SHEIKHUPURA: At least five members of the same family died in a road mishap in Farooqabad city, Sheikhupura on Monday night.
As per Rescue 1122 personnel, those died in the accident were a father, his two daughters and as many sons, whereas, the wounded person was the man’s niece.
The rescue officials said the speeding vehicle rammed into the six people travelling on the bike from Amar Sadhu to Gujjar Pura area of Lahore on the day of Eid ul Adha.
The officials shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.
Those died in the mishap have been identified as Shahzad, 26, Fiza, 10, Mehak, eight, Faizan 12 and Sufyan, six. Meanwhile, the injured has been identified as 15-year-old Noor, daughter of Riasat.
Life-threatening road accidents take place every now and then in Punjab. At least five people were killed and 14 others wounded when a truck overturned on highway near Khairpur on Sunday.
High fatalities in road accidents are common because of poor driving skills, lack of safety measures, not wearing seatbelt and derelict road infrastructure. Buses and trucks are normally filled beyond their capacities with passengers which also cause vehicles to overturn.
