Robbers flee with truck full of goats in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area

KARACHI: In a heinous heist in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area, a truck full of sacrificial goats was robbed at gun point ahead of Eid ul Adha, Geo News reported Wednesday.

According to the police, the vehicle that carried at least 30 sacrificial goats was robbed by four suspects riding a motorcycle at Kamran Chowrangi.

Two of the suspects forced the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled with the truck.



The goats were being transported from Hyderabad to Gulistan-e-Johar, trader Abdul Manan said after he was robbed.

The police further revealed that the trader registered a first information report (FIR) and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The incident comes days ahead of Eid ul Adha, a festival celebrated by Muslims at the end of every Islamic year across the globe when they sacrifice cattle, including goats, cows, bulls and camels.

Such robberies have become frequent as the annual celebration draws near with masses bringing home sacrificial cattle and this is not the first of its kind this year.

A few weeks ago, two such incidents were reported in Lahore where citizens lost their sacrificial goats to armed men, The News reported.

In Lahore's Samanabad neighbourhood, robbers snatched two goats from a young boy at gunpoint and fled.

In a separate incident in Nishtar Colony, Lahore, a group of muggers snatched a goat from a citizen but police immediately arrested one of the dacoits, while his accomplice managed to flee from the scene.