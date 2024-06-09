KP governor slams CM Gandapur for his fiery speech

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi (left) during and CM Ali Amin Gandapur. — Facebook/Faisal Karim Kundi/PPI/File

The verbal row between Kyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur continues to deepen after the former slammed the latter for his threats made during a public gathering in Swat.

Speaking to the media in response to the chief minister's threats against imposing taxes on the province, Kundi said: "Dancing horses do not win races."



The governor further pointed out CM Gandapur's legal woes and various cases faced by him over his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots along with the murder of his own provincial minister.

"Its good that the CM himself said that he is not my relative [...] tell me any good thing that he has done [so far]," the governor added.

Kundi's remarks come after CM Gandapur Saturday pledged to not allow the imposition of taxes in the Malakand Division.



"You'll come on your own feet and will leave on shoulders," he said while addressing a public gathering in Swat.

He also pledged to "hang" those who have violated the country’s Constitution and said: "[I] swear to God, you will not be able to live in Pakistan, let alone Islamabad."

Gandapur also asked those, who lodged "fake cases" against jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, to identify themselves.

Naming Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and President Asif Zardari, the KP CM asked the crowd to name those responsible for the alleged victimisation of the embattled party.

"We will have to hold them accountable for each day. We are silent just because of the PTI founder," he added and stressed that the former premier was the name of an "ideology", which was why he could not be erased from the minds and hearts of people by "illegal" tactics.

"If the opposing party thinks that the PTI workers could be forced to leave PTI, then it is their miscomprehension," Gandapur said.

Elaborating on his administration's efforts for the masses' benefit, the chief minister reassured that the KP government would spare no effort to facilitate the people and would provide health, education and sports facilities.