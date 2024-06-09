People hold a protest rally against the killing of Journalist Nasarullah Gadani in Hyderabad on May 26, 2024. — INP

GHOTKI: The "prime suspect" of senior journalist Nasrullah Gadani's murder has been arrested by Sindh police during a raid at a house in Ghotki district.



The "prime suspect" involved in the killing of senior journalist was arrested by police from a house in Ghotki's Yaro Lund area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sumair Noor said.



He added that two more suspects — Abdullah and a facilitator Barkat — were wanted in the murder case and they would be arrested soon.

SSP Noor told the media that the motives behind Nasrullah's murder were not yet known and the arrested suspect was being interrogated.

He added that the police also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime besides seizing cash and a mobile phone from the suspect’s possession.

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar commended the SSP Ghotki and his team for arresting one of Nasrullah’s murder suspects from Mirpur Mathelo area of the district. In a statement, he said that raids were being conducted to arrest other culprits involved in the heinous crime.

Lanjar said that the police department used modern technology to trace and arrest the culprit. The home minister said that more facilities were being provided to the police as establishment of law and order was among the provincial government’s top priorities.

The journalist, who was associated with a Sindhi newspaper, had suffered serious injuries when unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire at him near Korai Goth, 12 kilometres from Mirpur Mathelo, on May 21.

Gadani was, at the time of the unfortunate incident, riding his motorcycle. Following the attack, police shifted him to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo, where he received emergency medical aid and was then sent to Rahim Yar Khan for surgery.

Later, he was shifted to Karachi via an air ambulance for better treatment, with the Sindh government announcing to bear all of his medical costs.

However, even shifting him to a better hospital could not bear fruit as he succumbed to his wounds around three days later and breathed his last.