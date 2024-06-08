I hold no grudge against anyone, says Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressing a party meeting in Murree on June 8, 2024. —Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said he did not hold a grudge or seek political vengeance against anybody despite being victimised by different persons in the past.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary members in Murree, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said censured Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan over his demeanour.

Without taking Khan’s name, Nawaz said he always acted like an angry man. “He once said in a public rally Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif I will drag you down here’" he said.

On the contrary, he said he had a working relationship with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and his party signed the Charter of Democracy with former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as well.

The PML-N president said that during Khan’s tenure, he was threatened to get his prison cell’s AC removed. However, he said he did not believe in political vengeance. In fact, the three-time prime minister said, he did not even think about removing Khan’s AC as he is serving his jail term now.

It should be noted that the government has time and again extended an olive branch to the PTI founder but the offer was disdained from the other side that wished to hold talks with the “real stakeholders” only.

However, sources recently told Geo News that Khan has decided to "step back" from his rigid stance, ordering his party leaders to establish contacts both inside and outside parliament to ease the ongoing political tension.

According to the sources, the party's leadership would hold talks with various political parties outside the Parliament, while its lawmakers would also enhance its relations with parties in the ruling coalition government.

The PTI founder's decision came after his interaction with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa when he appeared for a hearing before the Supreme Court on June 6.

During the hearing pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments, CJP Isa suggested that Khan go to the parliament to help resolve Pakistan’s problems "as the country needs to move forward".

Nawaz satisfied over drop in inflation

On the other hand, Nawaz expressed satisfaction over role of the federal and Punjab governments in reducing the prices of essential commodities.



He particularly appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in this regard. He was confident that Pakistan would soon come out of crisis.

The PML-N president said such policies should be framed that brought down the prices of electricity and gas. “Maryam Nawaz played a key role in bringing down inflation by not letting wheat price increase,” he said.

He said overall inflation was dipping and stock market was “unprecedentedly” skyrocketing.