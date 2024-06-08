2024 Daytime Emmys Winners: Full List

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place live on June 7 at the Westin Bonaventure, Los Angeles, hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier & Nischelle Turner.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the first of two batches of this year’s awards. General Hospital won top awards of the night, taking home awards for writing, directing and supporting actor performance.

Moreover, The Kelly Clarkson Show scored its fourth consecutive win.

Here are the list of winners for Daytime Emmys 2024:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Neighbours (Amazon Freevee)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) – WINNER

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, The View

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live with Kelly and Mark - WINNER

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Outstanding Culinary Series

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) – WINNER

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max)

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight – WINNER

Extra

Outstanding Daytime Personality - Daily

Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,

Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) - WINNER

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, Divorce Court (Syndicated)

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS) – WINNER

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) - WINNER

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actress

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless (CBS) – WINNER

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actor

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Neighbours (Freevee)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of Our Lives (Peacock) – WINNER

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) - WINNER

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series