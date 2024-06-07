PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on 7 June 2024. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday affirmed consensus on the upgradation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and advancing high-quality development of the multibillion-dolar project in the second phase in a meeting at the historic Great Hall of the People in Beijing

PM Shehbaz and President Xi expressed the resolve to further deepen cooperation across diverse domains ranging from political and security to economic, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

The top leaders of the friendly countries reaffirmed the time-honoured 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'.

PM Shehbaz held a long and in-depth discussion in a meeting with President Xi in the Chinese capital, today.



The two leaders were accompanied by the federal ministers and senior officials. This was the premier's first meeting with the president of China since assuming office in 2024.

The meeting was marked by traditional warmth reflective of the ironclad friendship and close strategic ties between the two countries, an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

PM Shehbaz thanked President Xi for the warm and gracious welcome accorded to him and his delegation in China.

He recalled the historic visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015 where the multibillion-dolar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was formally operationalised marking a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments including Afghanistan, Palestine and South Asia including the serious human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The two sides reiterated their longstanding support for each other’s issues of core interest.

Commending President Xi's visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Development Initiative (GDI), the prime minister underscored that as the flagship project of BRI, CPEC had significantly contributed to Pakistan's socioeconomic development.

The two leaders reaffirmed the consensus for high-quality development of CPEC and timely completion of major ongoing projects.

The two leaders affirmed consensus on the upgradation of CPEC and advancing high-quality development of CPEC in the second phase.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the high-quality development of CPEC and to foster synergy between the development strategies of the two countries through close coordination.

He underlined Pakistan's commitment and full support for the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Shehbaz briefed Xi on Pakistan's policies for economic reform and sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernisation and regional connectivity and the critical role played by CPEC in the country's development.

He underlined that the Pakistani government's agenda for people-centric, socio-economic development resonates with the concept of 'shared prosperity' embraced by China.

The Chinese president also hosted a banquet in honour of PM Shehbaz, where another round of discussion on different matters of mutual interests was held.