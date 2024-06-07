Eid ul Adha: Reut-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad looks through a telescope for sighting of the new moon in Peshawar on March 11, 2024. — PPI

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Karachi for spotting the Zil Hajj moon, and if sighted, it would mark the start of the last month of the Islamic calender.

The moon sighting committee will be chaired by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, while sub-committees will also meet in there respective areas to gather testimonies.



Preparations for Eid ul Adha, which falls on the tenth day of Zil Hajj — also marking the Haj pilgrimmage — are in full swing across the country as people expect the moon to be sighted today. This means Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate the occassion on June 17.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries marked the beginning of lunar month, which is the last month in Muslim calender yesterday (June 6).



As per Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, Zil Hajj new moon was born on Thursday evening and there are "strong chances" of the crescent being sighted today evening.

With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for people to purchase cows, goats, sheep, or camels for sacrifice.