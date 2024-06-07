Eid ul Adha: Reut-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Karachi for spotting the Zil Hajj moon, and if sighted, it would mark the start of the last month of the Islamic calender.
The moon sighting committee will be chaired by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, while sub-committees will also meet in there respective areas to gather testimonies.
Preparations for Eid ul Adha, which falls on the tenth day of Zil Hajj — also marking the Haj pilgrimmage — are in full swing across the country as people expect the moon to be sighted today. This means Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate the occassion on June 17.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries marked the beginning of lunar month, which is the last month in Muslim calender yesterday (June 6).
As per Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, Zil Hajj new moon was born on Thursday evening and there are "strong chances" of the crescent being sighted today evening.
With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for people to purchase cows, goats, sheep, or camels for sacrifice.
Sardar Sarfaraz says multiple cities in Sindh are likely to experience rain with thunder between June 7 and 10
Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting
Allegations of smuggling children to US triggered investigation against social worker
Govt responds to PTI founder's claims of being kept in solitary confinement
Federal govt submits evidence in response to Imran Khan's claims of "solitary confinement"
Sindh minister says religious corridor like Kartarpur can be built on Pakistan-India border to facilitate Hindu, Jain...