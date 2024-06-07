I'm saddened by how Imran Khan announced party decisions: Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat. — Facebook/@Sher Afzal marwat official/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat expressed disappointment over the way party founder Imran Khan announced the decisions related to him.

Speaking to media persons outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, the PTI lawmaker said: "I am not upset with PTI founder. I am saddened by the way he announced party decisions."



Marwat questioned why were these decisions made without hearing him out, saying that he did not deserve the attitude the party showed him and that he had been disrespected.

"If [people] think it is better for me to stay sidelined, then so be it. I said I would resign if they want me to," he told the journalists, adding that he hasn't met the former prime minister as of yet.

Marwat's comments came after he was expelled from the party’s core and political committees on the directives of party founder Khan on May 9.

The party made the decision after outspoken Marwat publicly blasted the its top leaders, refusing to work under them.

Following this, Marwat was also issued a show-cause notice for violating the party's code of conduct and policy. The notice said that Marwat has issued "irresponsible statements" that harmed the party's reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by Khan.

It further said that the politician has damaged relations with fellow party members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

The PTI leader, who remains in the limelight due to his blunt and controversial remarks, had been at loggerheads with several party leaders including Taimur Khan Jhagra, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

Speaking about the cases against Khan, Marwat said all the cases are baseless. "Our opponents are succeeding. They make a new case as soon as one of the cases ends," he said.

The politician further mentioned that the PTI founder's hopes for release lie with the nation. "When the people will take to streets, the state and these institutions will release him," he said.