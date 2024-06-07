FIA officials escort arrested social workers Sarim Burney during the hearing of case against him pertaining human trafficking at the city court premises in Karachi on June 6, 2024. — PPI

Sarim Burney case: State Dept says US laws on adoption include 'strict requirements'

WASHINGTON: In reaction to the arrest and subsequent remand of social worker Sarim Burney on charges of human trafficking by a Karachi court, a State Department spokesperson Friday said the country's law on adoption includes strict requirements for accreditation.

"The US law includes oversight of foreign agencies in international adoption cases," said the official in response to a question by Geo News.

The spokesperson added that preventing such crimes is among the areas of mutual interest between Islamabad and Washington.

"We appreciate the cooperation of the Pakistani authorities on these issues," the spokesperson maintained.

The State Department official's comment came in the wake of Burney's arrest due to his alleged involvement in human trafficking, smuggling and illegally sending children to the US, which materialised after the American authorities filed a complaint against him.

"Preventing crimes like human trafficking, child trafficking and illegal adoption are areas of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US," the official maintained.

The State Department spokesperson added that the US considers it its responsibility to maintain safeguards to protect the process of intercountry adoption.

Burney — who runs the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International, a non-profitable entity — was taken into custody on June 5 after he landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi following his US visit.

The court, on Thursday, handed over the social worker to FIA on a two-day remand with a direction to produce him on completion of the remand as well as a progress report on the case.

He was, as per FIA, accused of trafficking more than 25 children to the US and illegally getting them adopted in the country. He has also been accused of fraud and falsification of documents, said the agency.

Subsequently, the allegations of smuggling children to the US triggered an investigation against the social worker.

A day earlier, the FIA further revealed that the social worker was also under surveillance by US authorities during his recent visit and that American authorities are also investigating the matter.