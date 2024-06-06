Imran Khan met more than 400 people during imprisonment: documents

Police officials stand guard outside the Adiala Jail during the hearing of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

New data revealed Thursday that former premier Imran Khan was allowed to meet with as many as 403 people in the time of 8 months in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail since moving from Attock prison last year in September.

From September 28 last year to May 30, the 71-year-old met 105 times with different people.

The data, submitted by the government in the Supreme Court revealed that on September 28, the cricketer-turned-politician was allowed to meet with six people while in October, the former premier saw 43 people in 12 separate meetings.

It also mentioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founding Chairman in the following month of November, held 13 meetings with 52 people.

In December last year, the 22nd premier of Pakistan held 12 meetings with 48 people, and in the first month of the current year, the former athlete saw 17 people in eight meetings.



According to the revelations, his meetings in February rose to 74 people and 19 meetings and in the following month, he met with 53 people in 11 meetings.

In April, Khan, who was ousted in 2022 by a no-confidence vote, met 54 people and held 15 meetings. In May, he was allowed to meet 56 people and hold 13 meetings.

The federal government submitted documentary evidence of people who met Khan and the facilities being provided to him to rebut the former prime minister's claims that he was being kept in solitary confinement.

"...if this Court may deem appropriate and necessary, it may appoint a judicial officer in the form of a commission to verify the facts as submitted before this Court," it said.