PMD forecasts cloudy weather for Karachi till Eid

The image shows cloudy sky. — APP/ File

KARACHI: After suffering from sweltering hot weather for several days, Karachi is expected to enjoy pleasant weather till Eid as Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Thursday forecast cloudy weather with strong winds for the next 10 days in the port city.

Whereas, the chief meteorologist said multiple cities in Sindh were likely to experience rain with thunder between June 7 and 10.

The weather department official said the weather in Karachi was switching as a strong sea breeze was blowing in the megalopolis. “The city will remain partly cloudy and windy for the next 10 days.”

“Rain with thunderstorms is expected in (parts of) Sindh between June 7 and 10,” he said adding that there was a chance of heatwave in upper and central Sindh from next week.

The resumption of sea breeze has dropped the temperature in Karachi, providing relief to the masses after days of scorching heat.

Meanwhile, rain in the upper parts of the country including various cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has broken the spell of heat.

A statement released by PMD on Monday highlighted that the hot weather conditions would be subsided by the thunderstorms and precipitations in the upper and central parts of Pakistan including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Diamir, Astore, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Murree, Galliyat, Quetta and Zhob.