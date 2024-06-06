Eid ul Adha: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting for sighting Zil Hajj moon on Friday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan's top authority that ascertains the sighting of newborn crescent moons, which mark the beginning of Islamic lunar months, is scheduled to meet tomorrow (Friday) to officiate the start of the Zil Hajj, Radio Pakistan reported.
Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting, the state broadcaster reported.
Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid ul Adha on the 10th of Zil Hajj.
On Tuesday, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Geo News that the moon for the next lunar month would be born at exactly 5:38pm.
“There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be more than 26 hours old,” he added.
With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for people to purchase cows, goats, sheep, or camels for sacrifice.
The management of the cattle market in Karachi has set up a facility in Taiser Town at Northern Bypass.
ATMs and temporary branches of major banks have also been set up so that people can easily withdraw money to purchase sacrificial animals.
