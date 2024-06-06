Elsa Pataky recalls challenges she faced in marriage with Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky opens up about challenges of marriage, fame

Elsa Pataky opened up about her initial reservations in her marriage to Chris Hemsworth.



In a resurfaced 2018 interview with Vogue Australia, Pataky, 47, married Hemsworth just three months after meeting in 2010.

"It was beautiful in the beginning. When I met him, he wasn't known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I've been sharing that too."

The actress reflected on the challenges of navigating her husband's rapid rise to fame, managing the pressures of marriage and parenthood, and finding strength in their love for each other.

"We did everything very quickly—I don't know how we survived as a couple. We were married and then a year after we had kids," she said.

"It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."

Pataky and Hemsworth started their family in May 2012 with the arrival of their daughter, India. Two years later, in March 2014, they welcomed twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, expanding their family.

The same year, the Hemsworths made the coastal town of Byron Bay their permanent residence, settling down in a beautiful and tranquil environment.