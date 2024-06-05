Karachittes likely to experience hot weather again from Thursday

Pakistani relatives of heatstroke victims, their heads covered with wet towels, wait outside a hospital during a heatwave in Karachi on June 29, 2015. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Karachiites are likely to experiece hot weather again in the coming days as the temperature in the port city is expected to increase from tomorrow (Thursday) after comparatively less warm days earlier this week.

As per the latest weather forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and sultry for the next two to three days.

The highest temperature today (Wednesday) was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celcius, which is around the normal range of 35.7°C for summer.

However, the Met Office said that the mercury is likely to surge past the normal level and reach 36°C on Thursday and Friday.

The weather is expected to remain hot and humid during the next two days. The sea breeze, however, will remain blowing in the city.

The restoration of winds blowing from the sea had caused a drop in temperature in Karachi earlier this week, providing relief to the Karachiites experiencing heatwave conditions for almost a month.

Meanwhile, rain in the upper parts of the country including various cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has broken the spell of heat.

A statement released by PMD on Monday highlighted that the hot weather conditions would be subsided by the thunderstorms and precipitations in the upper and central parts of Pakistan including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Diamir, Astore, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Murree, Galliyat, Quetta and Zhob.