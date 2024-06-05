PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan () and Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan. — Wikimedia Commons/Facebook/@PTIOfficial/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and the party’s Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan to record statements before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the controversial X post probe.



The high court directed both the PTI leaders to appear before the probe agency and ordered the FIA not to “harass or adverse action” against them.

The leaders of the Imran Khan-founded party have also been directed to record their statements before the FIA.

The written order was issued by IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, following the petitions against the FIA’s call-up notices.

Subsequently, the high court served a notice to the federal agency and sought a response by June 25.

Earlier today, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan excused himself from appearing before the FIA, informing the federal agency that he could not appear before the body as he was "busy".

Last week, the FIA's anti-cybercrime team started an investigation into a post on X, formerly Twitter, which was attributed to the former prime minister Imran Khan.

"Every Pakistani should study the Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the post read.

The body had asked the top PTI leaders to appear before the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre on Wednesday "in the interest of justice".

Ayub, in the response, sent through his legal team, termed the show-cause notice "defamatory" and said that "unlawful questions" were asked "without referring to any specific query".

At present, the response said, Ayub is busy with the pre-budget consultative process as well as appearing in dozens of "false" cases of terrorism registered against him in many areas of the country.

Ayub, providing reasons for his non-appearance, asked the agency to provide a copy of the Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report to him and give reasonable time and warned the FIA that he would lodge cases in the courts as well as raise the issue in the parliament.