Punjab bans trade of plastic bags

Men drive a three-wheeler loaded with used plastic bags in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Punab government's ban on the production, distribution, and trade of plastic bags has come into effect across the province, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Lahore on the occasion of World Environment Day, Aurangzeb said: "Today, in the first stage, a ban has been imposed on plastic bags. It is the government’s policy to ban plastic bags."

"We also need to make amendments to the motor vehicle ordinance," she added while stressing that the government would also take action against those burning plastic and tyres.

The development comes after the provincial government in April announced imposing and termed plastic a source of cancer and other diseases.

Expressing her views on the government's decision, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the plastic ban policy will be strictly enforced, particularly in hotels, restaurants, and eateries.

Underscoring harmful effects of plastic on the environment and human health, the CM stressed that the "no to plastic" campaign is aimed at reducing environmental pollution and promoting eco-friendly initiatives.

— X/@CMShehbaz

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of World Environment Day highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to safeguard and preserve our environment, not only for the well-being of people but also for the survival of the planet.

"We can certainly make a significant impact on the health and sustainability of our environment by taking proactive steps towards endeavours to nurture and cultivate forests, revive and replenish dwindling water sources, and rehabilitate and revitalise exhausted soils," the PM said.

"Together, let us embrace this responsibility and work towards a better and sustainable future for our planet [...] the time for action is now," he added.