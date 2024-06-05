SC begins hearing contempt case against Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

Independent Senator Faisal Vawda (left) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mustafa Kamal. — APP/X/@KamalMQM/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday has began hearing the contempt case against independent Senator Faisal Vawda and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal.



The suo motu case is being heard by a three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

Both Vawda and Kamal, had held hard-hitting press conferences against the judiciary in Islamabad in May, with the former saying that no allegations could be levelled without evidence and Kamal sought to establish ethical standards for the judges as justice could "only be bought".

Their statements had come after six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges wrote a letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) members, pointing out the intelligence agency’s meddling in judicial affairs. The politicos also pointed out the dual citizenship of an IHC judge.

Shortly after their tirade, the SC on Thurs­day swung into action against the leaders and took suo motu notice. Following a hearing on May 17, the court issued show-cause notices to the lawmakers.

In their responses, Kamal sought an unconditional apology and said he held "all the judges, in particular, the judges of the superior courts of Pakistan in the highest respect and esteem".

Meanwhile, Senator Vawda refused to issue an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court and sought an end to the matter, saying that several others had issued remarks similar to his.



