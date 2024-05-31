Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (left) in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on May 31, 2024. — Radio Pakistan

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov lauded Pakistan for playing a pivotal role in maintaining regional stability, in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Azeri top official, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, also expressed his sincere appreciation for the country’s steadfast support to the central Asian country while holding in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest.

The army chief emphasised Pakistan's long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and cooperation in the spheres of defence and security.

He also praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their exemplary professionalism and valour.

Bayramov arrived in Islamabad earlier this week on a two-day official visit.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, the visiting dignitary briefed him on the discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

He also conveyed warm greetings of Azerbaijan's leadership to the prime minister and assured him of his country's strong desire to further solidify its ties with Pakistan.

During his meeting with Dar, Bayramov discussed the multidimensional bilateral and regional agenda encompassing bilateral and international matters.

The two sides resolved to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors including trade, investment, energy and connectivity to exploit the huge potential of the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Moreover, they also agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges, strengthen cultural cooperation and promote people-to-people exchanges including students, academia and businessmen.

They agreed to identify new areas of economic cooperation and bolster cooperation in climate action and the renewable energy sector besides increasing bilateral investments, especially in the energy sector.

The Azeri FM also met acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani.

During his meetings with the Pakistani leaders, Bayramov was felicitated on Baku’s selection as the host city for COP29 to be held in November this year and assured of Pakistan’s role in ensuring a successful outcome of that important event.