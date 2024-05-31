IHC turns down govt's plea to wrap up Ahmed Farhad's case

Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad in this undated photo. — Facebook/@AhmedFarhad.Official

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected the federal goverment’s plea to wrap up Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad’s recovery case until his in-person appearance in the courtroom.



IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a petition filed by the missing poet Farhad’s wife, Urooj Zainab, who was being represented by human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali, whereas, Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal attended the hearing to represent the federation.

At the outset of the hearing, Iqbal apprised the court that Farhad was on physical remand by June 2 and he was allowed to meet his family. He then prayed to the IHC for wrapping up the illegal confinement case.

Farhad’s lawyer Mazari argued that they sought action against those responsible behind the “enforced disappearance”, not only the Kashmiri poet’s return.

She added that Farhad’s family went to DhirKot Police Station in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) but he was nowhere to be found. After inquiring about his whereabouts, the family was told that Farhad was transferred to Muzaffarabad under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

After listening to the arguments from both parties, Justice Kayani rejected the additional attorney general’s plea. The jurist remarked that the case would be concluded on the day when Farhad is produced before the court.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till June 7.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, Wednesday informed the high court that the poet has been "arrested and currently in police custody" in AJK.

Zainab, Farhad's wife who moved IHC on May 15, sought her husband's recovery and requested the court to identify, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

A report by the DhirKot Kashmir police station was also presented before the court. Farhad, known for his defiant prose, was allegedly abducted from his house on May 14.