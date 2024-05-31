US to continue working with Pakistan on counterterrorism issues

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel speaks during a press briefing on May 30, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — US State Department/Website

Owing to the prevalent security situation in Pakistan and the fight against terrorism in the country, the United States has restated its policy to continue working on counterterrorism issues.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, while addressing a press briefing in Washington, said that the American government is in regular communication with Pakistani leaders on issues related to countering terrorism.

Patel's statement was in response to a question posed regarding the Pakistani military's ongoing operations along the Afghan border and the martyrdom of its soldiers in the wake of these anti-terror actions.

"We’re going to continue to discuss regional security in detail including through high level engagements, working level engagements and other extensive bilateral consultations," he said, responding to the query.

The question was asked in the wake of the Pakistan Army's intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during which five brave soldiers were martyred.

At least 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.

These key findings were revealed in the Q1 2024 Security Report issued by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), detailing that the country witnessed at least 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Patel also reiterated Washington's "deep relationship" with Islamabad over a number of key areas with regards to the country's economy and security.

"We’ll look for ways in which we can continue to deepen cooperation, particularly in the areas of the economy and security as well."

The spokesperson's statement came after he was questioned about the Dubai property leaks and Pakistan's dwindling economy in the wake of Islamabad's ongoing programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other avenues of acquiring funds for keeping financial risks at bay.

The question to Patel was posed in the wake of the Dubai property leaks that saw the names of several Pakistani businessmen and politicians on the list of people who own properties in the United Arab Emirates' posh metropolitan.