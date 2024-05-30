Energy Minister Awais Leghari is addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

Amid incessant power load shedding across the country during the sizzling weather, Energy Minister Awais Leghari has stated that power outages would continue on the loss-making feeders.



His statement came as sporadic protests continue in various parts of the country against unannounced load shedding amid scorching heat.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Leghari said he directed the power distribution companies (Discos) to improve their overall performance and minimise loadshedding duration.

The energy minister also instructed the distribution companies to present detail of demand and supply of electricity on daily basis before the public.

He said the management of power distribution companies will be replaced with the competent personnel.

Blaming the high loss feeders, technical faults and electricity theft as a major reason for power outages, the energy minister said a system was being revamped gradually to overcome loadshedding.

He said there is a shortfall of 4,232 megawatts in the country and high loss feeders were not in a position to bear this shortfall.

Leghari said that there are 150 loss-making feeders in Punjab, 700 in Sindh, 350 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and around 80 in Balochistan, which will be overhauled.

He said there is an ample capacity of electricity generation available in the country and vowed to fulfill the demand of electricity during this summer and the upcoming year.

The energy minister also reiterated that the federal government was discontinuing solar net metering policy and added that any decision in this regard will be made with the consultation of all stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Power Ali Pervaiz Malik urged people to identify power theft as their cooperation is inevitable to overcome loadshedding.