AGP says poet Ahmed Farhad arrested by AJK police

The Islamabad High Court Wednesday was informed regarding the whereabouts of missing Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad by Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan.

The poet, according to the AGP, has been "arrested and currently in police custody" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Awan made the revelation during the hearing of a plea seeking the recovery of the poet.

Urooj Zainab, Farhad's wife who filed the plea at the IHC on May 15, sought her husband's recovery, requesting the court to identify, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

The petition is being heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, while human rights lawyer Iman Mazari is representing Zainab in the case.

A report by the DhirKot Kashmir police station was also presented before the court.

Farhad, known for his defiant prose, was allegedly abducted from his house on May 14.

During the hearing of the case on May 21, AGP Awan assured the court about rescuing and recovering the poet following the IHC orders.

"[We] will do whatever it takes. [We] will rescue and recover [Farhad]," the AGP said while addressing the IHC judge and taking the responsibility to look into the matter.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani ordered the AGP to ensure that "no one gets picked up from Islamabad".

"If a person does not get recovered, it will be a failure of the state," the judge said.

Responding to the remark, AGP Awan asked for time to ensure the poet's recovery.

Meanwhile, the petitioner's lawyer asked the AGP to share the progress on recovery made in the last six days.

"If the agencies don't have him [Farhad] then he can be traced at least," she argued.

More to follow...