Karachi Traffic Police extend roads closure timing

The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday extended the closure of roads till 7pm as part of security measures taken due to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's visit to the port city.



In a traffic update, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said regretted the inconvenience caused to the public due to the roads closure.



Meanwhile, the mobile phone services also faced disruptions in some areas of the port city.

In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said mobile phone services have been suspended on specific routes in the metropolis during the Iranian president’s visit.

It said mobile services will remain suspended on specific routes in Karachi from 3:00pm (April 23) till 8:00am (April 24) on the directions of the Ministry of Interior.

"This decision is being taken to ensure the security of the dignitary’s visit to Karachi," the authority added.

Banners with welcome messages by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the Iranian president are also put up on the city's main artery Sharea Faisal.

Some of the main arteries included in the traffic plan have been closed. MA Jinnah Road has been blocked from Guru Mandir by placing containers on the road and streets.

The road leading to Numaish from Shahra-e-Quaideen has been closed. Containers have been placed around the Peoples Secretariat as well.

Police units have been deployed at various sites.



On Monday, the Karachi Traffic Police had announced that both sides of Sharea Faisal will remain closed from 3pm to 5pm.

Officials said Sharea Faisal from the Jinnah Terminal Jinnah Airport to the PIDC will be closed to traffic for two hours, besides Sharea Quaideen and Dr Ziauddin Road, on April 23 from 3pm to 5pm due to security reasons.

Moreover, both tracks of MA Jinnah Road will also be closed from Guru Mandir to Garden Chowk. Officials said the citizens should take alternative routes. Sharea Faisal’s both tracks will be closed for traffic from the airport to the PIDC, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road (Ziauddin Bridge/Lily Bridge) from Lily Bridge’s traffic light signal to Shaheen Complex, Khajoor Chowk. Both tracks of Sharea Quaideen from Guru Mandir to Sharea Faisal will be shut for traffic.

The passengers are requested to choose alternative routes to avoid hassles. In case of further problems, they can contact the traffic helpline 1915 where representatives are always available to help the citizens.

Alternative routes

Passengers who want to go from Defence-Clifton to the airport should take a left via the Qayyumabad Bridge and go towards Korangi Industrial Area, Brooks Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, Murtaza Chowrangi, Dawood Chowrangi to Quaidabad.

From there, one can go to airport via Malir Halt on the left side from the National Highway. Those passengers who want to go to the airport from II Chundrigarh Road, Tower and Keamari should take Muaripur Road, Lyari Expressway, via Sohrab Goth, via Super Highway Malir Cantt No 6 Check Post and Model Colony Cemetery.

Commuters who want to go to and Central and West districts and Saddar from the airport can take a left turn from the airport’s out signal to the Model Colony cemetery and then take a left turn through Jinnah Avenue via Gate No 6 to reach their destination.

Passengers going to Jinnah Hospital and NICVD can go from the Qayyumabad Flyover, Korangi Industrial Area via Chaudhry Khaliq-Uz-zaman Road, Lily Bridge traffic light signal and Cantt Station.

People coming from Korangi can go to Jinnah Hospital and Cantt Station by turning left from Korangi Road-Kala Pul via Navy Heights, while people coming from Central and West districts can turn left from Mauripur, Queen’s Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Boat Basin, Submarine Underpass, and turn right from Delhi Colony, Lily Bridge traffic light signal, and go to Jinnah Hospital and Cantt Station.

The road leading to Naumaish from Guru Mandir will be closed for traffic and people should take a left turn from Business Recorder Road at Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road at Albela traffic light signal and then turn left at Ramswamy towards Civil Hospital and Tower.

Those who wish to visit Jama Cloth can take an alternative route from Eidgah Chowk to Garden Chowk taking a left turn through Aga Khan-III Road along the Makki Masjid and the zoo to reach their destination.