Security forces gun down 11 terrorists in DI Khan, North Waziristan

Pakistan Army soldiers patrol in a military vehicle at an undisclosed location. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: As the country continues to fight the menace of terrorism, the security forces gunned down 11 terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts, confirmed the military’s media wing on Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in DI Khan sanctuaries on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, 10 terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell," the ISPR said.

It also added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

"Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them," it added.

In a separate operation, the security forces gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan, the ISPR added.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations of the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Last week, the security forces killed seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghan border in the general area of Spinkai, Ghulam Khan, North Waziristan district.

Movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in the general area Spinkai, Ghulam Khan, North Waziristan district, the ISPR had said.

It said the infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven terrorists were “sent to hell”. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The ISPR had said Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“The security forces of Pakistan are committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR had said.

As the KP continues to battle the scourge of terrorism, the province's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan on April 11 said that as many as 88 terrorists have been neutralised in various anti-terror operations since January 1, 2024.