Kris Jenner causes trouble in Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance

Kris Jenner has reportedly become the reason behind Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s alleged split.

As reported by Star magazine, the momager of the Kardashian-Jenner clan thinks the Hollywood A-lister is "the ultimate catch."

The source added, "He has huge star power along with this intellectual cachet, and Kris thinks he can elevate the family into a classier social category."

According to the report, Kris has invited Timothée to her family's events without asking her daughter.

An insider claimed that the beauty mogul found her mom's tactics "so overbearing." The source continued, "Kris has meddled in every one of Kylie’s relationships."

As of now, Kylie and Timothée have reportedly parted ways as they have hardly seen together in recent times.

Another source shared, "One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

Before Timothée, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.

The exes share a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.