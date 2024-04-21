Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

A public holiday has been announced in Karachi on April 23 (Tuesday).
In a notification issued on Sunday, the Karachi commissioner said all public and private offices and schools will remain closed in the metropolis.
More to follow..
