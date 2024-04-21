 
Sunday April 21, 2024
National

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

All public and private offices and schools will remain closed in the metropolis

By Web Desk
April 21, 2024

A public holiday has been announced in Karachi on April 23 (Tuesday).

In a notification issued on Sunday, the Karachi commissioner said all public and private offices and schools will remain closed in the metropolis.

More to follow..