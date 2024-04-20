All tests clear: Doctors find no evidence Bushra Bibi was poisoned

Bushra Bibi signs a surety bond for bail in various cases at the registrar's office at the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

After a comprehensive medical evaluation performed under the observation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's family physician, doctors at a private hospital declared Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, to be in good health, Geo News reported.

Bushra Bibi stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for 6 hours for diagnostic tests, including endoscopy.

Sources revealed that the former first lady refused to undergo a blood test and did not provide a blood sample.

The hospital sources stated that Bushra Bibi also underwent, ultrasound, ECHO, and ECG tests, while during the check-up, Imran Khan's physician, Dr Asim Yousuf, was also present.

The doctors, according to the sources, cleared all the medical reports of the former first lady. The hospital sources said that Bushra Bibi only had a minor gastric issue.

The sources also mentioned that Bushra Bibi’s refusal to provide a blood sample would be mentioned in the final report, and the reports provided to Dr Asim, the jail superintendent, and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

It should be noted that yesterday, the accountability court ordered Bushra Bibi’s full medical check-up at any private hospital in two days.

On April 15, Bushra Bibi moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), urging the court to arrange for her medical examination and tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or another private hospital of her preference to investigate whether she was served poisoned/tainted food.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi claimed she was suffering from heartburn, and her throat and mouth hurt and that she believes it was caused by the poisonous meals served to her. Bibi also said she was subjected to psychological torture at her Banigala sub-jail.

Moreover, Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, went as far as alleging that Bushra Bibi was given food that was spiked with toilet cleaner.

During the hearing of the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) case at the Adiala Jail, Khan told Judge Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a closed court.

The judge directed the jail administration to remove the additional barriers immediately and adjourned the hearing for an hour. The jail administration obeyed the order and removed the additional barriers within no time.