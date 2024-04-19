PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the press conference on April 19, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday lambasted the opposition for what he said “unparliamentary” behaviour during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to joint sitting of parliament.

His remarks came a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers staged a strong protest and created a ruckus during the maiden joint sitting of parliament after the February 8 general elections.

In response to the “olive branch” extended by President Zardari in his maiden parliamentary address, PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan declared the head of the state “illegal”.



Moreover, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had termed their protest and ruckus in the joint session of parliament a “21-cannon salute” to President Zardari. “We presented a 21-cannon salute to Zardari,” he had said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Bilawal slammed the opposition for use of abusive language during President Zardari’s address to parliament and said that they are not afraid of “jungle’s monkeys”.

PPP has a history of fighting dictators, he added.

President Zardari made history by addressing the parliament as head of the state for the seventh time tomorrow, Bilawal said.



In his address, the president tabled a road map to steer the country out of the economic crisis, said the PPP chairman who served as foreign minister in the previous government.

Criticising the opposition, the PPP leader said: “Unfortunately, the opposition made its own history.” He also said that they would welcome the opposition’s criticism in the parliamentary sphere.

Backing the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s disciplinary action against MNAs Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Bilawal said: “It was necessary to set a precedent.”

Earlier today, the NA speaker suspended the memberships of the two parliamentarians for the current session due to their use of abusive language during the president’s address.

Stressing the need for unity on foreign affairs, the PPP leader said: “Politics is your right but everyone should be united on foreign policy.”