Rain emergency measures imposed in Karachi amid PMD's weather advisory revision

Commuters pass through stagnant rain water at Karachi's Korangi Road on April 14, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday revised its weather advisory for Karachi as the government decided to impose a rain emergency in the metropolis.

With various areas across Balochistan still receiving downpours, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that the city is unlikely to witness heavy rain.

According to him, the rain system from Balochistan was entering Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to which both the provinces are likely to witness heavy rains.

However, Sarfraz underscored that southwestern province remains under threat as there's a forecast of torrential rains along the its coastal belt.

"Heavy rain is falling in some parts of Balochistan," the chief meteorologist added.

On the other hand, light rain hit different parts of Karachi including Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karimabad, Safoora and their adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer Asadullah Khan on Wednesday dispatched 55 suction machines to all important highways of the city.

In a video statement, he stated that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had imposed a rain emergency in anticipation of rain by the meteorological department. Khan added that the water corporation had completed all arrangements to tackle the rain.

Khan mentioned that the KWSC possesses a total of 55 suction machines, and prior to the expected rain, these machines would be deployed to all significant highways and different locations in the city's “deep areas”.

Executive Engineer Workshop Division Shafqat Hussain and the relevant Executive Engineer would oversee all vehicles, he said.

He assured that all sewerage pumping stations would remain operational with the assistance of generators in case of power outages. Moreover, a substantial quantity of diesel had been delivered to the sewage pumping stations.

During the announcement, Khan urged citizens not to remove manhole covers during the rainy season, emphasising that sewer manholes were not intended for rainwater drainage.

The COO KWSC stated that all the KWSC staff, especially the sewerage personnel, were on high alert, leading to the cancellation of leave for the engineering wing staff.

The management of the KWSC was fully prepared with manpower to handle the rain and any possible scenarios, maintaining constant communication with all other local bodies, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), he said.

Khan further emphasised that the KWSC staff were working around the clock to serve the public, with water corporation vehicles and employees remaining on the roads until rainwater drainage was completed. He also urged the citizens to refrain from unnecessary movement and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily in case of rains.