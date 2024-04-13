Punjab police's 'corrupt' officials to face 'special court martial'

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chairs a special meeting to review the overall law and order situation in the province on April 13, 2024. — Radio Pakistan

Sticking to her zero-tolerance policy against corruption and bribery, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday decided to hold “special court martial” of corrupt elements within the ranks of the police department.



Chairing a special meeting on Saturday, CM Maryam took stock of the overall law and order situation in the province.

A statement issued following the meeting said the provincial government decided to implement “special audit system” to identify the corrupt and unprofessional police officials.

It said a special court martial would be held of those police officials who are corrupt or have links with criminals.

“For this purpose a complaint can be registered on the special dashboard of the CM for demanding bribe,” read the statement.

The meeting also considered the proposal to establish border security forces to prevent smuggling. It decided to establish a functionally specialised police force for all crimes.

She also gave approval to continue the campaign to eradicate drugs. The Punjab decided to introduce legislative amendments for the death penalty in cases of rape of women and children.

The CM directed to take strict measures to eliminate illegal arms culture in Punjab. She issued instructions to make fool proof arrangements against kite flying and use of metal wire for this purpose.

She said the protection of every citizen of Punjab is the primary responsibility of her government. The CM said the police will be equipped with modern weapons, vehicles, night vision and drones.

Effective action should be ensured for permanent elimination of terrorism, smuggling and gangs, she added.