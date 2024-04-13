Cop who tortured woman, kids on train secures bail

A police personnel, Mir Hassan, who had subjected a woman passenger and two children to brutal torture on a moving train near Hyderabad on April 7, secured post-arrest bail on Saturday.



Hassan, who is posted in Hyderabad, was taken into custody after the disturbing incident occurred on Karachi to Lala Musa-bound Millat Express.

The suspect was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Munir Ahmed, who approved his bail plea against a surety bond worth Rs35,000.

The incident came to light after a video of the policeman went viral on social media, in which he could be seen holding the woman by her hair and hitting her multiple times while other passengers watched silently.

In the video, the woman could be heard saying, "Why are you hitting? Don't beat."

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Railways Abdullah Sheikh said that the incident took place on April 7 on the Millat Express near Hyderabad which departed from Karachi.

The DIG said that the policeman was identified after the video went viral and a case has been registered against him while further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

According to Geo News, the constable came to check a ticket of the woman after he was told that she was travelling without a pass.

However, during inspection, the woman refused that she was travelling without a ticket after which the policeman tortured her in front of her children.

Later, the cop claimed that the woman had kidnapped the kids. However, the policeman confessed that he thrashed the woman after she misbehaved with him.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has assured that the cop will be suspended and appropriate action will be taken against him following an inquiry.