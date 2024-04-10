Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday celebrated Eid ul Fitr with troops on the frontline in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.



According to the military’s media wing, the army chief began the Eid celebrations by offering Eid prayers with the troops in the Miran Shah and Spinwam areas of North Waziristan district. During the prayers the army chief prayed for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan. He also conveyed “heartfelt Eid greetings” to the troops and lauded them for their unwavering dedication and service to the nation.

During the trip, the army chief was also given a "comprehensive briefing on operational readiness and the prevailing security landscape, with a specific focus on border security measures along the Pak-Afghan Border".

"Acknowledging the formation's monumental efforts in fostering peace and stability, COAS attributed these strides to the sacrifices of our martyrs, facilitating secure environment conducive to socio-economic development, particularly in the newly merged districts and throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the ISPR said.

While emphasising the adverse impact of terrorism upon development, Gen Munir underscored the collective imperative to safeguard the hard-earned peace. He called on all stakeholders, especially the local populace, to remain vigilant against adversarial elements seeking to destabilise the region.

"Maintain unwavering focus on your professional duties in service to the nation," Gen Munir was quoted by the ISPR.



Earlier, on arrival, COAS was warmly received by Peshawar corps commander.

The Pakistani nation is observing Eid ul Fitr today with prayers for brethren in Gaza, who have been facing death and destruction for the past six months at the hands of oppressive Israeli forces.

The day kicked off with Eid prayers, which marked an end to the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. The three-day festival is observed to celebrate the completion of the fasting month by believers across the world.

In a bid to ensure that the religious festival witnesses no untoward situation, security has also been tightened across the country, with thousands of police personnel deployed.