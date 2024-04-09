In letter to PM Shehbaz, Malala says Pakistan should spend 4% of GDP on education

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. — Radio Pakistan/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for special attention to the girls’ education, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to increase expenditure on education up to 4% of the national GDP.

In a letter written to the premier, Malala said Pakistan was spending less than 2% of its GDP on education and she wanted it to reach and surpass 4% of the GDP.

“Our work with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has allowed us to reach more than 4,500 high schools, engaging directly with nearly 500,000 girls through our STEAM partnership. We also support civil society and education experts in their efforts to improve teaching practices, digital education, and girls’ leadership development,” she said.



The Malala Foundation had given Pakistan $15 million for promotion of education in the country, Malala said.

The new government should focus more on girls’ education in its first 100 days’ priorities, she added.

“As you develop your first 100-day plan, I look forward to working with your government to elevate girls' education as a priority. I assure you that my team in Pakistan and our grantees are working diligently with your federal and provincial governments, as well as other development partners, to advance our shared goals as rapidly and effectively as possible,” she wrote.

Malala also congratulated Shehbaz on his appointment as the PM and wished him all the best.