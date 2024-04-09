Will Shawwal moon get sighted today?

Ramadan moon is seen in the sky captured on the first day of Ramadan in Karachi on March 11, 2024. —PPI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the Shawwal moon was expected to be sighted Tuesday evening as birth of the new moon had taken place at 11:21pm a day earlier on Monday.

As per the PMD, the crescent would be aged between 19 and 20 hours this evening and is likely to be visible for 50 minutes after Maghrib prayers.

The Met Office predicted clear sky in southern parts of the country and cloudy weather in the northern areas.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today for the Shawwal moon sighting in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the committee’s Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting at the Kohsar Complex before sighting the moon.

The moon sighting today will mark the end of the holy month of fasting, which means that Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday (April 10). In case the Shawwal moon is not sighted today, Eid will fall on Thursday (April 11).

Meanwhile, meetings of other zonal and district committees will also be held simultaneously at their respective places Tuesday evening after Asr prayers.

Besides the members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the meeting would be attended by the officials of the meteorology department, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and the Ministry of Science and Technology too.

The meeting would receive testimonies about the Shawwal moon sighting from across the country.

In light of the testimonies, Maulana Azad will announce whether the Shawwal moon is sighted or not in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has already announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, with offices operating five working days in a week to observe three public holidays from April 10 to 12, while those working for six days will get four public holidays from April 10 to 13.

Eid to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE tomorrow

It is pertinent to mention here that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in those countries last day.

Hence, the holy month will last there for a full 30 days, with Tuesday being the last day of Ramadan — the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.