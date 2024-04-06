In first foreign trip, PM Shehbaz touches down in Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived in Saudi Arabia in a commercial airline on a three-day visit from April 6 to 8, making it his first foreign trip since assuming office.



He is accompanied by federal ministers Including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, and Ahad Khan Cheema.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the prime minister. The prime minister will stay in Madina tonight.

During his visit, the prime minister will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, the Foreign Office said in a statement earlier.

The prime minister is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Sources told Geo News that during the meeting with the crown prince, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold discussions on various projects.

The premier would also renew his invitation to the Saudi PM to visit Pakistan.

During his stay, multiple development projects would be finalised, whereas bilateral cooperation in several sectors including agriculture continues between the two countries, said the sources.

They said Saudi Arabia was expected to invest $1 billion in the Reko Diq project as well.

Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, read the FO statement.

“The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.”