Imran Khan says ‘some party members’ want to dismantle PTI

After recent clashes among top PTI leaders on social media platforms, the former ruling party’s founder Imran Khan Saturday claimed that some of the party members people were in contact with his rivals and they wanted to dismantle the party.

The PTI founder made the startling revelations while talking to journalists inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi today.

A day earlier, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi also made similar remarks without naming anyone.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Afridi said there were some "hypocrites" who are still a part of the Khan-founded party.

"We are sending a message to the party members that the workers and loyalists of the party should be supported, those who are the foundation of the party." Afridi blasted the leadership, saying that there were some "snakes" and "hypocrites" who were part of the PTI and whoever betrays the party will be excluded from it.

Pointing towards the “black sheep” within the ranks of the party, the PTI founder said that these people were accusing Bushra Bibi, his wife, of being an American agent.

Apparently extending an olive branch to his rivals, Khan said: “If I can meet [former chief of army staff] General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa twice after he toppled my government then I can meet anyone”.

“At this time, it is not my personal issue but Pakistan’s.”

Slamming Gen (retd) Bajwa, the PTI founder said that the former COAS stabbed them in the back.

“I could have de-notified Bajwa,” Khan said, adding that he had shown restraint.

He said: “Despite all this, we formed a committee to meet General (retd) Bajwa.”

The PTI leader was of the view that he never wanted a confrontation with the army.

To another query, he said that General (retd) Bajwa and ex-spymaster retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid told him about the corruption of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family.

“If I quit politics today, everything will be fine,” he claimed.

Referring to the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, the incarcerated PTI founder said that attempts were being made to control them by “slashing” their mandate.

The former premier also commended Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges for raising their voices against the spy agencies’ alleged interference in judicial affairs.

Last month, six IHC judges wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) seeking a probe into the alleged interference of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, in judicial affairs.

A few days back, all the eight judges of the IHC including its Chief Justice Aamer Farooq received "suspected anthrax-laced letters".

In view of the situation, Khan said: “Who will invest in a country where judges are receiving threats.”

To another question, the PTI founder vowed to file a case against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and an alleged approver Inam Shah for their roles in the Toshakhana reference.

“Bushra Bibi was sentenced to break me,” he said.