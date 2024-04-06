Nicola Coughlan reveals key addition made in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 contract

Nicola Coughlan made a special addition in her contract for Netflix’s Bridgerton season 3 for her parents.

Coughlan, whose character Penelope Featherington will be leading the series along with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, shared in a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, that she demanded a special cut of the season.

The Irish actress, 37, revealed that she added a stipulation in the contract which will have less nudity to show her family in the latest season’s cut.

“It’s literally written into my contract,” Coughlan said. “People think I’m like saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe.”

The Derry Girls alum also recalled her mother’s reaction to the abundance of nudity in season one. “When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn’t know it was gonna be so saucy.”

She continued, “And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?’ But then, now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms.”

Part One of the third season of Bridgerton hits Netflix on 16 May, with Part Two to follow on 13 June.