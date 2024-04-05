PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs the meeting regarding country's security situation in Islamabad on April 5, 2024. — PID

After Shangla terrorist attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday ordered to provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals and announced to personally oversee the meetings about their security every month.



The terrorist attack had targeted a vehicle, resulting in killing of a woman and five Chinese nationals, and a Pakistani driver. Work on the hydropower project is halted since the attack on March 26.

The victims were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle hit the bus carrying them on the Karakoram Highway in the Bisham area on March 26.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the law and order in Islamabad, the premier ordered to devise a comprehensive action plan for regular audit of security standard operating procedures. He said he would personally oversee the meetings about security of Chinese national every month.

The meeting was attended by the federal interior minister, heads of security institutes and relevant authorities. PM Shehbaz was briefed about the comprehensive security situation in the country. He vowed to continue waging war against terrorism till its annihilation.

He also directed the interior ministry to boost cooperation with the provincial anti-terrorism departments.

KP Home Dept seeks enhanced security for Dasu dam project

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department asked relevant authorities to upgrade the security for Dasu Hydropower Project after the March 26 terrorist incident which claimed six lives.

Chinese engineers are currently working on a number of projects in Pakistan with Beijing investing over $65 billion in infrastructure works as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under Beijing's wider Belt and Road initiative.

In a letter, the KP Home Department asked the inspector general of police, Upper Kohistan deputy commissioner, project director and other relevant authorities to provide security so that work could be resumed on the dam project.

The News had on March 29 reported that civil work at the sites of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams had been temporarily suspended by the Chinese companies overseeing operations due to security concerns, a day after work was also suspended at the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

Around 991 Chinese engineers were working on both projects, while the local staff has been told to stay at home till further instructions, an official working on the project had confirmed to the publication.

Around 741 Chinese and 6,000 locals are working on the 4,320 MW Dasu Dam in District Upper Kohistan. However, work on the Mohmand Dam in KP continues with Chinese engineers still working at the site.

Similarly, GM Diamer-Bhasha Dam (DBD) Nazakat Hussain also confirmed that the Chinese company had suspended work on the dam. He said around 500 Chinese nationals were engaged in DBD but the FWO staff continues to work. Around 6,000 locals are busy in dam construction.

He hoped that the situation would normalise in a few days, leading to the return of Chinese employees. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam would produce 4,800 MW of electricity through hydropower generation.

Once completed, the Mohmand Dam will generate 740 MWs of hydroelectricity, irrigate 15,100 acres of land and control floods downstream.