Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif poses for a photo. —mofa.gov.pk/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday (tomorrow) on a three-day official visit, during the last days of Ramadan.



This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his assuming the office. Ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, information and economic affairs will accompany him during his visit from April 6 to 8. He will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid e Nabwi Al-Sharif, the Foreign Office confirmed.

PM Shehbaz is expected to meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and discuss issues of mutual interest. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that during the meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM Shehbaz would hold discussions on various projects.

The premier would also renew his invitation to the Saudi PM to visit Pakistan.

During his stay, multiple development projects would be finalised, whereas bilateral cooperation in several sectors including agriculture continues between the two countries, said the sources.

They said Saudi Arabia was expected to invest $1 billion on the Reko Diq project as well.

Prior to his visit, the premier would hold consultation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, they added.