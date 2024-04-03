COAS General Syed Asim Munir calls on President Asif Ali Zardari on April 3, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: In his maiden meeting, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday briefed President Asif Ali Zardari regarding ongoing operations of the Pakistan Army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

According to an official statement issued by the President's Secretariat, President Zardari noted with grave concern the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.

He also acknowledged the exemplary role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and expressed concerns over baseless campaign against the military by a “certain political party”. He also affirmed that the army's contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

Gen Munir called on President Zardari at the presidency today. The army chief extended felicitations on his appointment as the president of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, and conveyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure.

He apprised the president regarding the ongoing operations of the Pakistan Army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats. The top army commander also intimated about the contributions of the Pakistan Army towards development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

President Zardari commended the Pakistan Army's efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the army to national progress.

The president emphasised Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation's resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power.

He also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, emphasising that their blood will forever symbolise the resilience and strength of the Pakistani nation.



He reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families, holding them in the highest esteem.

The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.