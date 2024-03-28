Chinese army willing to work with Pakistani side to tackle 'security risks'

China’s Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian addresses a press conference on October 26, 2023. — China's Defense Ministry

The Chinese military Thursday expressed its willingness to work with Pakistani side to enhance capability of the two countries to tackle various security risks and challenges including terrorist attacks and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.



The development came after a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district claimed lives of a woman among five Chinese nationals, and a Pakistani driver on Tuesday.

During his monthly briefing, China’s Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian said: “The Chinese military is willing to work with Pakistani side to continuously enhance our capability of tackling various security risks and challenges especially our ability to responding to terrorist attacks and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”



Responding to a question regarding participation of PLA tri-services contingent in the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, he said: “Chinese people often call Pakistan by our affectionate name for it’s iron-clad brother.”

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, true friends and good brothers through thick and thin and share weal and woe, he added.

“Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, our two militaries have maintained frequent and close high-level exchanges and achieved positive outcomes in areas including joint exercises and training professional exchanges, personnel training and equipment and technological cooperation,” the spokesperson added.

A day earlier, strongly reacting to Shangla terrorist attack, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir had said that the military "shall not leave any stone unturned to ensure that every foreign citizen, especially the Chinese nationals — contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan — is safe and secure in the country".

The army chief had reiterated the resolve of armed forces to eliminate the scourge of terrorism afflicting the country during an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Chinese nationals working on Dasu Hydel Power Project.

The COAS had also said that the nation had steadfastly fought the war on terror for the last two decades and had defeated the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s adversaries.

Noting the recent surge in terrorist incidents, Gen Munir had remarked that the enemies of Pakistan had once again "underestimated the resilience and grit of the state and the people of Pakistan".