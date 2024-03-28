Eight of a family killed after vehicle falls into Buner ravine

Representational image. — Radio Pakistan/File

BUNER: In a tragic incident, at least eight members of a family — including women and children — lost their lives after a vehicle, in which they were travelling, fell into a gorge in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The ill-fated family was heading to Shahi village when they met with the accident near Chagharzai Pandhir, area of Buner, according to police officials.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scheme. “Bodies of the deceased are being shifted to Daggar Hospital [for medico-legal formalities].

“All the [eight] deceased belonged to the same family,” the police added.

Cause of the tragic accident was yet to be ascertain.

Earlier this month, two persons were killed when a truck plunged into a ravine in the Sazeen area of Upper Kohistan, police officials said.

The loaded truck was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when its driver lost control on steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which, it fell into the ravine.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced Naeem Jan and Tahir Jan, both residents of Charsadda, dead.

According to police, the bodies had been dispatched to the Charsadda through ambulances.