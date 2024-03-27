Punjab govt issues warning for private schools in Lahore

A teacher is teaching the students at school as 05 October is World Teachers Day , which is commemorate annually to pay tribute to the Nation builders. — Online

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a warning for private schools in Lahore that demand parents of students to provide additional funds apart from the monthly school fees or force them to buy uniforms and books from specific shops.

The District Registration Authority sent a notice, signed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, to the principals and owners of the private schools in Lahore.

"As per Section 7A(7} and (10) of The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984, the private school can charge the fee only tuition and admission fee and cannot bound the children to purchase the uniform and books from a particular shop or provider," the letter stated.

The development came after DC Haider instructed Education Lahore CEO Pervez Akhtar to issue warning notices to all private educational schools in the district.

"I, Rafia Haider, Deputy Commissioner, Lahore/Chairperson, District Registering Authority, am of the considered opinion that the Principal of LACAS School is frankly conceded that he is charging the technology fee other than” tuition and admission fee, and School management ts also bounded the children to purchase the Book and Uniform from their approved three vendors, so, Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority, Lahore (being Secretary, District Registering Authority) is directed to issue Warning Notice to the LACAS School administration regarding contravention of provisions of ibid Ordinance." she added.



Akhtar, meanwhile, clarified that if any complaint is received, action will be taken against the said school under clause 9 and 11 of the aforementioned law.

He added that parents are forced to buy books, while action will be taken against all private schools seeking any kind of funds other than the purchase of uniforms or monthly fees.

"After serving the notice, if the School violates, then, complaint may be placed before the District Registering Authority for imposing the penalty," the order read.

The order further added that failing to accede the instant warning above, the schools will be penalised under the provision envisaged in Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984.

It also directed the schools to "submit compliance report indicating the necessary steps taken by your office in respect of the instant warning as well as implementation of Section 7A(7) and (10) of The Punjab Private Educational Institutions [Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance 1984, so that this office would be able to transmit the same to the Chairperson District Registration Authority Lahore."