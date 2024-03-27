Prince William takes notes from King Charles amid Prince Harry feud

Prince William 'doesn't have emotional bandwidth' to deal with Prince Harry

Prince William is seemingly following after his father King Charles as possibility to meet estranged brother Prince Harry comes close.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to return to the UK in May, is reportedly making plan on reconciling with his estranged brother Prince William, a source told the Mirror.

However, the heir to the throne is not keen on sparing too much time for his brother as he deals with the shocking cancer diagnosis of his wife, Kate Middleton, following King Charles cancer news a month prior.

Prince Harry met with his father in February, after he personally got the phone call from the monarch about his diagnosis. The father and son had met only for 30-minutes which gave Harry enough time to ask him about his well-being.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle also issued a statement for Kate Middleton, sending her best wishes after her cancer announcement.

Now, it appears that William will be following the same lead as royal expert Christopher Andersen told The Daily Beast that he doesn’t have the energy to deal with the meeting.

He said, “William simply doesn't have the time or the emotional bandwidth to try and make nice with the brother he believes betrayed not only him but the entire royal family.”

Moroever, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that if a meet up between William and Harry were to take place, it will be “very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations.”