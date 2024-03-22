PMSA personnel embraces martyrdom during encounter with Indian fishing vessel

The picture shows a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship. — Radio Pakistan/File

KARACHI: A Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) sailor embraced martyrdom in an operation against Indian fishing vessels which were caught engaging in illegal activities in Pakistani waters, said a PMSA spokesperson on Friday.

The PMSA said that its ship was patrolling Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) when it encountered around eight Indian ships engaged in illegal activities in Pakistani waters.

One of the fishing boats, to evade capture, increased its speed and started moving towards the Indian waters. During the chase, the boat continued to evade capture despite warnings and instructions issued by the PMSA ship to cooperate.

"Eventually, the fishing vessel slowed down allowing the PMSA ship's boarding team to embark. However, after PMSA personnel were on the fishing vessel, the boat suddenly accelerated and changed its direction, thereby colliding with the PMSA ship," said the spokesperson.



The statement added that the fishing vessel capsised and sank with all personnel onboard — the PMSA boarding team and fishermen, being thrown into the sea. Subsequently, the fishing vessel sank in the same position.

"PMSA ship acted swiftly to rescue five out of seven Indian fishermen and the four PMSA personnel. However, regrettably, one PMSA sailor, named Muhammad Rehan, later embraced martyrdom while two remaining Indian fishermen are still missing at sea," added the statement.

The PMSA said that a search and rescue operation for two missing Indian fishermen was in progress.

"The bravery and sacrifice of the PMSA sailor who lost his life in the line of duty is a sombre reminder of the risks involved in operations at sea," said the spokesperson.