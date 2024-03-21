Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet assaulted wife with deadly weapon?

Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet got arrested from the couple’s California residence on March 19, after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call of domestic dispute, as reported by E! News.
The Selling Sunset alum’s spouse, Christian tossed "a bag with glass but missed, and struck the child causing injury. Police and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the child, but he was not transported,” the authorities claim.
Christian shares 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet with the realtor.
The 45-year-old is reported to be in custody and charged with “assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody,” according to the outlet.
The pair got engaged in February 2019 after becoming friends, and later that year they were married in a luxury wedding that was recorded on camera for the second season of Selling Sunset.
In May 2021, Christian and Christine welcomed their son.
"I absolutely fell head over heels in love," Christian, confessed during the couple's engagement party speech. "We hit it off in the car. We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often."
Brad Pitt is willing to testify in court for vineyard, claims source
Dr. Dre praises working with Snoop Dogg and Eminem at Jimmy Kimmel Live show
Kristen Stewart opens up what she didn’t the ‘patience’ to deal with on ‘Happiest Season’ set
Paul McCartney recalls how John Lennon was adamant not to alter a line in the 1968 classic track
Channing Tatum is currently together with Lenny Kravitz daughter Zoë Kravitz
Margot Robbie teams up with 'Loki' director for Sims