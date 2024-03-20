file footage

As Princess Anne continues to vigilantly retain her title of the “most hard-working royal,” it is bound to pose concerns over her wellbeing.



The Princess Royal has kept her focus on her service to public despite the ongoing media furor about royal family for the past few months.

According to the royal diary, she is set to undertake 55 of the 78 duties in the coming two months only, with the number to be increased as the year goes by.

Wellbeing experts at GoSmokeFree expressed their concerns over the mental health impact of strain of royal duties on the younger sister of King Charles.

A spokesperson for the wellbeing said, “Since both The King and The Princess of Wales have been dealing with health issues lately, their partners also seem to have taken a step back from the public eye. For some unknown reason, this has left Princess Anne to do most of the heavy lifting.”

“While Her Royal Highness is well-known for being the most hard-working royal, we are deeply concerned for her wellbeing and worry Princess Anne may be on the brink of burnout,” they continued.

“While we are confident HRH serves her country tirelessly with unmatched dedication, we urge other royals to get involved to balance the workload,” the experts relayed.