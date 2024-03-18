Naib Tehsildar Najaf Hamid appears before court on March 18, 2024 in this still taken from a video. — X/@MurtazaViews

Naib Tehsildar Najaf Hamid, brother of ex-spymaster retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, was sent to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a local court in Rawalpindi on Monday in a corruption case.



The development comes as the suspect moved the court of Senior Civil Judge Waqar Hussain Gondal seeking pre-arrest bail after a special anti-corruption court threw out his post-arrest bail plea.

Najaf is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond his known source of income, corruption and misconduct.



In his order, the senior civil judge stated: “Investigation officer/case officer has requested to send the above accused to the judicial lockup.”

“Record reflects that offences allegedly levelled against the accused are non-bailable in nature. Therefore, as per the request of I.O./C.O. accused person is sent to judicial lock up and be produced along with report [challan] under Section 173 Cr.P.C before the concerned court on April 1, 2024,” read the order.

Earlier in the day, Najaf appeared before the court of anti-corruption judge Ali Nawaz Bhakar seeking an extension to his pre-arrest interim bail. The officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi circle taken him into custody as the court rejected his request.

Meanwhile, the suspect filed a post-arrest bail in the same court, which was also rejected by the judge.

On the other hand, the anti-corruption department Punjab confirmed that Najaf was arrested after his interim bail was dismissed by the court.

The former spymaster’s brother was arrested after allegations against him were proved during the investigations, the officials said.